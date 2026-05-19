IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, CSK vs SRH Match: Check latest standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 19, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: (BCCI/Creimas Photo)IPL 2026 Points Table Update: (BCCI/Creimas Photo)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are through to the playoffs of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. With this result, Gujarat Titans (GT) have also managed to go through, leaving just one spot now for the taking and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) among those hoping to make it.

CSK are one of three teams on 12 points, which is just one lesser than fourth-placed Punjab Kings. One side, Kolkata Knight Riders, are on 11 points. arlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after SRH’s win over CSK on Monday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.065 18
2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.400 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.350 16
4 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13
5 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 0 0.027 12
6 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 -0.038 11
8 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated after CSK vs SRH game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 13 555 155.89
2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 554 157.83
3 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 552 160.46
4 Virat Kohli (RCB) 13 542 164.74
5 KL Rahul (DC) 13 533 171.94

(Orange Cap table is updated after the CSK vs SRH game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 13 21 9.22
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 12 19 10.11
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 12 17 9.09
5 Eshan Mainga (SRH) 13 17 9.36

(Purple Cap table is updated after CSK vs SRH game)

IPL Today Match Summary (CSK vs SRH)

A centre pitch, already used twice this season. It was a dry and slow surface that promised to bring the spinners into the game. So in a fixture of utmost importance to both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the conditions weren’t going to dictate terms. Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to put a total on the board and challenge Hyderabad’s gung-ho batting unit to overhaul it.

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And Hyderabad responded, showing they are capable of adjusting to different conditions. The 75-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (70 off 47 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26) swung the game Hyderabad’s way. Chennai’s qualification isn’t in their own hands now. READ MORE.

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