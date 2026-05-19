IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are through to the playoffs of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. With this result, Gujarat Titans (GT) have also managed to go through, leaving just one spot now for the taking and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) among those hoping to make it.

CSK are one of three teams on 12 points, which is just one lesser than fourth-placed Punjab Kings. One side, Kolkata Knight Riders, are on 11 points. arlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.