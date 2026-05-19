IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are through to the playoffs of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. With this result, Gujarat Titans (GT) have also managed to go through, leaving just one spot now for the taking and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) among those hoping to make it.
CSK are one of three teams on 12 points, which is just one lesser than fourth-placed Punjab Kings. One side, Kolkata Knight Riders, are on 11 points. arlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after SRH’s win over CSK on Monday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0.027
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
(IPL points table updated after CSK vs SRH game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|13
|555
|155.89
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|13
|554
|157.83
|3
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|12
|552
|160.46
|4
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|13
|542
|164.74
|5
|KL Rahul (DC)
|13
|533
|171.94
(Orange Cap table is updated after the CSK vs SRH game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|12
|22
|7.55
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|13
|21
|9.22
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|12
|19
|10.11
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|12
|17
|9.09
|5
|Eshan Mainga (SRH)
|13
|17
|9.36
(Purple Cap table is updated after CSK vs SRH game)
A centre pitch, already used twice this season. It was a dry and slow surface that promised to bring the spinners into the game. So in a fixture of utmost importance to both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the conditions weren’t going to dictate terms. Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to put a total on the board and challenge Hyderabad’s gung-ho batting unit to overhaul it.
And Hyderabad responded, showing they are capable of adjusting to different conditions. The 75-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (70 off 47 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26) swung the game Hyderabad’s way. Chennai’s qualification isn’t in their own hands now. READ MORE.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.