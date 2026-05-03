IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians slumped to another defeat in the Indian Premier League, losing by eight wickets to the Chennai Super Kings in a battle of five-time IPL champions at the Chepauk. CSK’s latest win keeps them in the hunt for IPL playoff spots, while Mumbai now have only pride to play for. After nine games, Mumbai are nine points adrift of the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Chennai are sixth in the standings, just four points away from a playoffs spot.

After the game, when Hardik Pandya was asked about today not being MI’s night, the Mumbai skipper said: “It was not just about tonight; it has been the season where we have fallen short. Chennai played better than us in all three departments. With the bat, we were eyeing something around one eighty or one ninety at one stage, but after the first ten overs, we lost momentum and could not get the finish we wanted. It was not easy to walk in and play shots immediately because the conditions demanded more calculated cricket, and we struggled to get under the ball at the end. They bowled smarter than us, and our batting did not reach the required level. In terms of being aggressive with the ball, we tried every option we had, but sometimes the opposition simply plays better cricket, and you have to accept that.”