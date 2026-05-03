IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians slumped to another defeat in the Indian Premier League, losing by eight wickets to the Chennai Super Kings in a battle of five-time IPL champions at the Chepauk. CSK’s latest win keeps them in the hunt for IPL playoff spots, while Mumbai now have only pride to play for. After nine games, Mumbai are nine points adrift of the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Chennai are sixth in the standings, just four points away from a playoffs spot.
After the game, when Hardik Pandya was asked about today not being MI’s night, the Mumbai skipper said: “It was not just about tonight; it has been the season where we have fallen short. Chennai played better than us in all three departments. With the bat, we were eyeing something around one eighty or one ninety at one stage, but after the first ten overs, we lost momentum and could not get the finish we wanted. It was not easy to walk in and play shots immediately because the conditions demanded more calculated cricket, and we struggled to get under the ball at the end. They bowled smarter than us, and our batting did not reach the required level. In terms of being aggressive with the ball, we tried every option we had, but sometimes the opposition simply plays better cricket, and you have to accept that.”
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after CSK’s victory on Saturday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|8
|6
|1
|1
|1.043
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|1.420
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0.832
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|5
|4
|0
|-0.192
|10
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0.005
|8
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.895
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|2
|5
|1
|-0.751
|5
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-0.803
|4
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.106
|4
(IPL points table updated after CSK vs MI game)
The top 5 positions in the race for the Orange Cap remained unchanged after Saturday’s CSK vs Mumbai game. Sanju Samson is the only player from Chennai or Mumbai in the top 10 spots for the Orange Cap. But he was dismissed early for a change on Saturday.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|KL Rahul
|9
|433
|185.84
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|9
|425
|209.36
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|9
|414
|157.41
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|10
|404
|237.65
|5
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|9
|379
|165.50
(Orange Cap table is updated after the CSK vs MI game)
Anshul Kamboj is currently locked on top spot with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the race for the Purple Cap.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|9
|17
|8.49
|3
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|10
|15
|8.62
|4
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|9
|15
|9.16
|5
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|9
|14
|9.65
(Purple Cap table is updated after the CSK vs MI game)
Chennai Super Kings are starting to peak at the right time in this IPL 2026 season. The victory over Mumbai was their third win in the last five games. They have struggled to string together consecutive wins this season, but still find themselves in with a shot at the playoffs. To do that, they will need five wins from their six remaining games. Two of those games come against Lucknow Super Giants — another side in the bottom half of the table like Mumbai.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.