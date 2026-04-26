IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: CSK vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans broke Chennai Super Kings recent win streak as they defeated the home side by 8 wickets at the Chepauk on Sunday. The result pushed Gujarat from 7th to the 5th position while Chennai replaced Gujarat in the 6th spot.

While GT made gains, CSK are currently just above Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively. With KKR and LSG facing each other in the other match tonight, the points table might see a change in the bottom half.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals failed to defend 228 runs and had to concede their third spot to Sunrisers Hyderabad who leapfrogged the Royals to now sit pretty in the 3rd position. Both teams have 10 points each with SRH just edging past RR due to a superior net run rate. In the other match on Saturday, table toppers Punjab Kings completed a record run chase against Delhi Capitals and kept their vice grip on top of the table. Capitals, meanwhile, stayed at No.6 after the 4-run defeat.