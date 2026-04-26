IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: CSK vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans broke Chennai Super Kings recent win streak as they defeated the home side by 8 wickets at the Chepauk on Sunday. The result pushed Gujarat from 7th to the 5th position while Chennai replaced Gujarat in the 6th spot.
While GT made gains, CSK are currently just above Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively. With KKR and LSG facing each other in the other match tonight, the points table might see a change in the bottom half.
On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals failed to defend 228 runs and had to concede their third spot to Sunrisers Hyderabad who leapfrogged the Royals to now sit pretty in the 3rd position. Both teams have 10 points each with SRH just edging past RR due to a superior net run rate. In the other match on Saturday, table toppers Punjab Kings completed a record run chase against Delhi Capitals and kept their vice grip on top of the table. Capitals, meanwhile, stayed at No.6 after the 4-run defeat.
IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|7
|6
|0
|1
|1.333
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1.101
|10
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.815
|10
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.602
|10
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.475
|8
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.121
|6
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.184
|6
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.736
|4
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-1.277
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|1
|5
|1
|-0.879
|3
(IPL points table updated after CSK vs GT game)
Shubman Gill broke into the 5th position of the Orange Cap race after guiding Gujarat Titans to a win against the Chennai Super Kings which means that Virat Kohli has to depart the top 5. The top of the table remained the same as of Saturday with Abhishek Sharma ruling the roost at No 1.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|8
|380
|212.29
|2
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|8
|357
|234.86
|3
|KL Rahul (DC)
|7
|357
|187.89
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|8
|349
|149.78
|5
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|7
|330
|148.64
(Orange Cap table is updated after the CSK vs GT game)
The Purple Cap standings also saw a change with Kagiso Rabada replacing teammate Prasidh Krishna, who did not play against CSK, at the 5th position.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|7
|14
|8.56
|2
|Eshan Malinga
|8
|14
|9.44
|3
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|8
|13
|8.03
|4
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|7
|13
|8.38
|5
|
Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|8
|13
|9.48
(Purple Cap table is updated after the CSK vs GT game)
Chennai Super Kings batters disappointed again with the home team down to 37/4 at one point against the Gujarat Titans. They were only saved by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s coming back to form with a gritty 74 runs which enabled them to post 158/7. Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets as he broke the back of the CSK batting attack.
CSK’s score proved to be insufficient as Sai Sudharsan with 87 and support from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler enabled GT to reach 162/2 in just 16.4 overs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.