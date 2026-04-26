IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: CSK vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap/Most Runs & Purple Cap/Most Wickets List: Check latest standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 07:36 PM IST
IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans broke Chennai Super Kings recent win streak as they defeated the home side by 8 wickets at the Chepauk on Sunday. The result pushed Gujarat from 7th to the 5th position while Chennai replaced Gujarat in the 6th spot.

While GT made gains, CSK are currently just above Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively. With KKR and LSG facing each other in the other match tonight, the points table might see a change in the bottom half.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals failed to defend 228 runs and had to concede their third spot to Sunrisers Hyderabad who leapfrogged the Royals to now sit pretty in the 3rd position. Both teams have 10 points each with SRH just edging past RR due to a superior net run rate. In the other match on Saturday, table toppers Punjab Kings completed a record run chase against Delhi Capitals and kept their vice grip on top of the table. Capitals, meanwhile, stayed at No.6 after the 4-run defeat.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 7 6 0 1 1.333 13
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 5 2 0 1.101 10
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0.815 10
4 Rajasthan Royals 8 5 3 0 0.602 10
5 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 -0.475 8
6 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 -0.121 6
7 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 -0.184 6
8 Mumbai Indians 7 2 5 0 -0.736 4
9 Lucknow Super Giants 7 2 5 0 -1.277 4
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 -0.879 3

(IPL points table updated after CSK vs GT game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Shubman Gill broke into the 5th position of the Orange Cap race after guiding Gujarat Titans to a win against the Chennai Super Kings which means that Virat Kohli has to depart the top 5. The top of the table remained the same as of Saturday with Abhishek Sharma ruling the roost at No 1.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 8 380 212.29
2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 8 357 234.86
3 KL Rahul (DC) 7 357 187.89
4 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 8 349 149.78
5 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 330 148.64

(Orange Cap table is updated after the CSK vs GT game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

The Purple Cap standings also saw a change with Kagiso Rabada replacing teammate Prasidh Krishna, who did not play against CSK, at the 5th position.

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POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.56
2 Eshan Malinga 8 14 9.44
3 Jofra Archer (RR) 8 13 8.03
4 Prince Yadav (LSG) 7 13 8.38
5
Kagiso Rabada (GT)
 8 13 9.48

(Purple Cap table is updated after the CSK vs GT game)

IPL Match Summary (CSK vs GT)

Chennai Super Kings batters disappointed again with the home team down to 37/4 at one point against the Gujarat Titans. They were only saved by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s coming back to form with a gritty 74 runs which enabled them to post 158/7. Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets as he broke the back of the CSK batting attack.

CSK’s score proved to be insufficient as Sai Sudharsan with 87 and support from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler enabled GT to reach 162/2 in just 16.4 overs.

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