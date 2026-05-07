IPL 2026 Points Table: SRH vs PBKS Update, Orange and Purple Cap lists

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) surged to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday by a 33-run margin. The story of IPL 2026 over the last 10 days has been the stunning slump of PBKS: the franchise won six of their first seven matches, before losing three games in a row now, including the match against SRH.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer summed up the situation perfectly at the post-match chat when he said: “I feel we got a fairytale start in the tournament, and everyone was in a great space. If we are going to continue with the same form (as we are in now), that’s not going to help us.”

Iyer continued: “It (the target) was a bit too much because we dropped catches at the start and we could have easily delayed their score by 30 to 40 runs. The wicket kept getting slower. They played comprehensive cricket, and showed us how to win the match.”

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Hyderabad’s victory over PBKS on Wednesday.

(IPL points table updated after SRH vs PBKS game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Three Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have taken up positions in the top 5 in the race for the Orange Cap. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings). Ishan Kishan with 409 runs from 11 innings is fourth in the standings.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 494 157.32 2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 475 210.17 3 KL Rahul (DC) 10 445 180.89 4 Ishan Kishan 11 409 186.75 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.64

(Orange Cap table is updated after the SRH vs PBKS game)

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Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Eshan Malinga moving up to fourth spot from fifth was the only significant change in the top 5 in the Purple Cap leaderboard. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is first, despite having played a game less than others in the top 5.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54 2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 10 17 8.91 3 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23 4 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 11 16 9.44 5 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 15 8.62

(Purple Cap table is updated after SRH vs PBKS game)

IPL Today Match Summary (DC vs CSK)

Punjab Kings put down catches at the drop of a hat as Sunrisers Hyderabad buried them under a huge total, winning their IPL contest by 33 runs to move to the top of the points table here on Wednesday.

Heinrich Klaasen continued his manic consistency with a 43-ball-69 while Ishan Kishan struck 32-ball-55 in Sunrisers’ more than healthy total of 235 for 4.

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On a placid track, SRH skipper Pat Cummins (2/34 in 4 overs) and their best bowler of the season Eshan Malinga (1/34 in 4 overs) not only provided breakthroughs but also bowled 21 dot balls to restrict the visitors to 202 for 7.

Cooper Connolly’s (107 not out off 59 balls) century was the only saving grace for PBKS who were never in the contest after a disappointing powerplay show.

PBKS thus lost their ninth consecutive IPL game in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from PTI)