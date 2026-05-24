IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: RCB face GT in Qualifier 1; SRH face RR in Eliminator

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: RR sealed their spot in the playoffs with a win over MI at the Wankhede Stadium. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: The race for the playoffs went down to the last day of matches in the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) but not exactly to the last match itself. As the first few overs of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were bowled at the Eden Gardens, news emerged from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai that Rajasthan Royals (RR) had sealed the last playoff spot by beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 30 runs.

KKR were the last realistic challengers to fourth spot while RR were always the frontrunners. Punjab Kings were had taken the position temporarily after finishing on 15 points with a victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. However, RR’s victory on Sunday took them to 16 points, thus allowing them to leapfrog PBKS and staying out of reach for KKR.