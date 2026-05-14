IPL 2026 playoffs race: Who qualifies, who’s on the brink, and what each team needs

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 57. (Photo by Sumeet Parmar / CREIMAS for IPL)

Eight teams are still fighting for four playoff spots as the IPL 2026 league stage enters its final stretch. With Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians already eliminated, here is a complete breakdown of every contender’s scenario.

Gujarat Titans (P12, 16 pts, NRR +0.551) Five wins on the trot and effectively one foot in the playoffs. A win over Kolkata would put them in a strong position for a top-two finish. If they stop winning now, they can still qualify — but only if results elsewhere go their way.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (P12, 16 pts, NRR +1.053) The tournament’s best NRR is their trump card. Beat Punjab Kings next and a top-four finish is virtually sealed. Win both remaining games and they are in the top two.