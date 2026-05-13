IPL 2026 playoffs qualification: Scenarios for all 8 teams in contention explained

IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: In a few hours from now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru could rise to the top of the IPL 2026 standings with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. But before that game begins in Raipur, as things stand, there are as many as eight teams in the contention for the IPL 2026 playoff spots.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT’s win over SRH on Tuesday.

(IPL points table updated after GT vs SRH game)

With inputs from Press Trust of India, we look at the qualifying scenarios for the eight teams still in contention:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

If Rajat Patidar’s team defeat KKR on Wednesday night, they will have one foot in the IPL play-offs. After that, the defending champions would need another win to secure a last four spot with 18 points being a safer number compared to 16. For reference, only Mumbai Indians qualified with 16 points last season.

With 14 points from seven wins in 11 games, RCB have the best net run rate among the teams in contention. After KKR, they play Punjab Kings and Sun Risers Hyderabad in their last two league fixtures.

Punjab Kings

After staying unbeaten in the first seven games of the season, Punjab Kings have lost four games in a row now to find themselves in fourth spot in the IPL standings. Two wins in their final three games against Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad should be enough.

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Punjab have 13 points from 11 matches with one point coming from a washout against KKR. The game against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala is a must-win one for them, else they will be under enormous pressure going into the final two matches.

Gujarat Titans:

Since their debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have not made the play-offs only once. With a bowling line up firing on all cylinders and a solid top three, the Shubman Gill-led side is on course to secure a top two qualification.

They have 16 points from eight wins in 12 games, almost sealing a play-off berth.

Their last two matches are against three-time IPL winners Kolkata and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

SunRisers Hyderabad:

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With six wins from their last eight IPL games, SRH is finding form at the right time. They are on 14 points with two games to go against CSK and RCB. SRH would need at least two more points if not four to make the play-offs with their net run rate of 0.031 also in their favour.

Their fifth loss in 12 games came against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night.

Chennai Super Kings

After spending plenty of time near the bottom of the standings early in the season, Chennai Super Kings have risen at the right time. After losing their first three games, CSK racked up six wins in their last eight matches. They would back themselves to collect two points against Lucknow Super Giants on May 15 before taking on SRH and Gujarat Titans in their final two league games.

Only 18 points will ensure qualification with teams in contention playing each other over the course of the next 10 days, leaving CSK to win all their remaining games.

Kolkata Knight Riders

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The Ajinkya Rahane-led team had a disastrous first half but managed to stay alive with wins in last four games after losing six in a row. They still have a game in hand compared to other teams and can reach a maximum of 17 points which may be enough for qualification. KKR are playing their last three games at home.

Rajasthan Royals

Spurred by the blitz provided at the top of the innings by young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals started IPL 2026 with four wins on the trot but lost their way after that, losing five of their last seven games.

With 12 points from 11 games, Royals too need to win at least a couple of games out of three and hope the other results go their way.

They face Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their remaining games, something that would give them added confidence considering the performance of those opposition teams.

Delhi Capitals

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Delhi’s hopes hang by a thread though the Axar Patel-led side has already started planning for the next season. Despite the win over Punjab Kings, they have too much to do to make the play-offs.

They sit on 10 points from 12 games and can reach a maximum of 14 points. Even wins with big margins may not be enough.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)