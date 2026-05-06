IPL 2026 Playoffs schedule: Ahmedabad replaces Bengaluru as final venue on May 31

IPL 2026: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final for the fourth time in five years. (Sportzpics)

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for the fourth time in five years as the BCCI unveiled the Playoffs schedule for the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday.

While the knockouts will be held at three venues starting May 26, the BCCI omitted Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home venue of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, from staging the final. The board stated that the decision was taken after the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to meet certain requirements to host the final, making way for Ahmedabad again.

“Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,” a statement from the BCCI read.