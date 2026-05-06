IPL 2026 Playoffs schedule: Ahmedabad replaces Bengaluru as final venue on May 31

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The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for the fourth time in five years as the BCCI unveiled the Playoffs schedule for the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday.
While the knockouts will be held at three venues starting May 26, the BCCI omitted Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home venue of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, from staging the final. The board stated that the decision was taken after the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to meet certain requirements to host the final, making way for Ahmedabad again.
“Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,” a statement from the BCCI read.
The Qualifier 1 match involving the top two sides at the end of the league stage, comprising 70 games, will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, the secondary home venue of last year’s runners-up, Punjab Kings. The Himachal venue will host three league stage games involving Punjab starting later this week. Punjab’s traditional home venue in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur will then stage the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 fixture on May 27 and 29, respectively before the Ahmedabad finale on May 31.
The Ahmedabad venue has played host to the finals in three of the previous four editions in 2022, 2023 and 2025. In the summit clash last year, RCB edged out PBKS by six runs to clinch their maiden title. The two sides are poised to return to the Playoffs stage again, occupying the top-two spots with 13 and 12 points after 48 league stage matches.
Qualifier 1 – May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
Eliminator – May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
Final – May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0.855
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|1.420
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.644
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0.151
|10
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.949
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.539
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-1.076
|4
As of May 5, 2026
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.