IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: What RR win over LSG would mean for qualification chances of PBKS, CSK, DC, KKR

IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants in their penultimate league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Tuesday. RR and Kolkata Knight Riders are the only teams among the contenders for the final playoff spot who have two games left this season and so a victory for the Royals could have huge repurcussions on the race for the top four.

RR are sitting on 12 points in 12 matches with six wins and defeats each. They are one of three teams on 12 points, the other two being Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. However, they are placed above both sides on fifth due to their net run rate of 0.027. A victory for RR over LSG today would mean that they will jump up to 14 points and thus take fourth place, pushing Punjab Kings down to fifth. LSG, meanwhile, have no bone in this fight. Sitting last with eight points in 12 matches, they are well and truly out of the race.