PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings look to continue winning streak vs Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL Live Score 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Cricket Score Updates: An unbeaten Punjab Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they face Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 17 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) on Saturday, the first game of the double-header.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 LIVE Scorecard: Check Here

PBKS began their season with a comfortable win over Gujarat Titans at home before thrashing Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Their tie against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens resulted in a no-result (NR) after it was washed out due to rain. With five points from three games, PBKS are in second place, behind Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match No. 17 Playing 11: Check Here

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On the other hand, SRH find themselves in sixth place with one win in three games. SRH were handed a loss by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, but then they bounced back to beat KKR before falling to Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH dominate the head-to-head record in the IPL, having beaten PBKS 17 times while losing only 7 games out of the 24 matches they have played against each other.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Squads

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar.

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