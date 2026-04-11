PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings look to continue winning streak vs Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL Live Score 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Cricket Score Updates: An unbeaten Punjab Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they face Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 17 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) on Saturday, the first game of the double-header.
PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 LIVE Scorecard: Check Here
PBKS began their season with a comfortable win over Gujarat Titans at home before thrashing Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Their tie against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens resulted in a no-result (NR) after it was washed out due to rain. With five points from three games, PBKS are in second place, behind Rajasthan Royals.
PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match No. 17 Playing 11: Check Here
On the other hand, SRH find themselves in sixth place with one win in three games. SRH were handed a loss by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, but then they bounced back to beat KKR before falling to Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH dominate the head-to-head record in the IPL, having beaten PBKS 17 times while losing only 7 games out of the 24 matches they have played against each other.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Squads
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar.
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With strike rate of 138, Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran dreams big: ‘Scoring 250 runs is not that difficult anymore’
With his tally of 549 runs in 17 matches in last year’s Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh had a prolific season in the tournament last season. This IPL season, the Patiala cricketer has so far scored a total of 80 runs in three matches during Punjab King’s campaign which has seen the team score two wins with one match being washed out due to rain. With scores close to 200 or more coming in T20 format often nowadays, the opener has been playing attacking game with his strike rate this season being 137.93 and 160.53 in last year’s IPL.
When asked about the approach to play fearless cricket with the T20 format demands in the present scenario, Singh said, “Absolutely, the game has become so fast now. Earlier, targets of 170-180 runs used to get defended. Such targets also get defended at present but if we look at the percentage in cricket, it has moved to 200-plus. And to score 200-plus runs, I feel one has to come in and play with an attacking approach right from the power play. One also gets clarity from the team management, coach to go all out and play freely as one sees clearly. If you have to hit, then you have to go for it. Obviously, cricket has definitely become faster, so scoring 250 runs is not that difficult anymore,” said Singh, replying to a question by The Indian Express in a media roundtable organised by Punjab Kings. (READ MORE)
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