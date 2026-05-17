PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Bengaluru face free-falling Punjab with playoff spot in sight

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala with the latter having a chance at becoming the first team to confirm a playoff spot for themselves in the 2026 Indian Premier League. PBKS, on the other hand, will risk dropping out of the race altogether if they sink to a sixth consecutive defeat on Sunday. It is a far cry from where they were sitting halfway through the league stage and Punjab are in the middle of one of the most spectacular collapses in the history of the IPL. They were unbeaten after their first seven games, having won six of those. Now, they sit on the brink of equalising their wins and losses.

RCB, on the other hand, have remained more or less consistent in their first season as the defending champions. Virat Kohli copped two back to back ducks before their last match, only to comeback with a stunning century and powering them to victory over KKR. PBKS vs RCB Predicted XIIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 Squads Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Suyash Sharma, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal