PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye to snap losing streak vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

IPL 2026 PBKS vs RCB Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Live Updates: Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just one win away from officially qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2026. They will look to put a qualification mark ahead of their name when they face Punjab Kings in what will be a repeat of last year’s finals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday’s first match.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Match Scorecard: Follow Here

Table-toppers RCB have 16 points from 12 games and have been a consistent side as they bid to defend their title. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab have been witnessing a massive slump in form recently after starting the season on a high.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 Playing XI: Check Here

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PBKS have lost five consecutive matches and slipped to fourth place in the points table after remaining unbeaten in their first six games.

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