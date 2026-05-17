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PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye to snap losing streak vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

IPL Live Score 2026, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala on Sunday. The match will begin at 3:30 PM.

By: Sports Desk
May 17, 2026 01:20 PM IST
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PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2026: Follow Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2026: Follow Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match. (CREIMAS FOR IPL)

IPL 2026 PBKS vs RCB Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Live Updates: Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just one win away from officially qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2026. They will look to put a qualification mark ahead of their name when they face Punjab Kings in what will be a repeat of last year’s finals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday’s first match.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Match Scorecard: Follow Here

Table-toppers RCB have 16 points from 12 games and have been a consistent side as they bid to defend their title. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab have been witnessing a massive slump in form recently after starting the season on a high.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 Playing XI: Check Here

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PBKS have lost five consecutive matches and slipped to fourth place in the points table after remaining unbeaten in their first six games.

Scroll down to follow live updates of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 match

Live Blog
13:06 (IST)17 May 2026

PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Suyash Sharma, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

12:50 (IST)17 May 2026

IPL 2026, PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. With the race for playoffs heating up, table topper and defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru are up against Punjab Kings in a repeat of last year's final. 

The match will take place in the picturesque venue of Dharamsala as both teams are looking to confirm their spot in the knockouts. 

From title contenders to freefall: What’s gone wrong for Punjab Kings

The momentum from the first half of the season has disappeared quickly for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, who slumped to a fifth straight defeat after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dharamshala on Thursday. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) looked like the team to beat in the first half of IPL 2026, winning six of their first seven matches and playing with the confidence of genuine title contenders. But the momentum has disappeared quickly for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, who slumped to a fifth straight defeat after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dharamshala on Thursday. (READ MORE)

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