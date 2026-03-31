IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Weather

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IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will lock horns with Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match four of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Both teams made it to the playoffs last season and look promising again this season.
Punjab reached the second final last season, their second in franchise history, and, according to Titans, after missing the play-off spot in 2024, they regained their top-four spot. Both sides will be hoping to start the campaigns with a winning start, while Jos Buttler’s form will be an area of concern for the Titans. Whether the youngsters deliver again for Punjab will be interesting to see.
The surface at Mullanpur has played differently on various occasions last season, but for the most part, it has been conducive for batting. At times, seamers have been able to get a lot out of the surface in the first innings when the curator has decided to leave a bit of grass on the pitch.
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to be 33 degrees centigrade, and it is expected to drop to 16 degrees later in the evening, according to the Accuweather app. With the drop in temperature, dew might likely be forming in the second innings, hence teams winning the toss might be opting to bowl first.
Squads:
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
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