IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Weather

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will lock horns with Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match four of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Both teams made it to the playoffs last season and look promising again this season.

Punjab reached the second final last season, their second in franchise history, and, according to Titans, after missing the play-off spot in 2024, they regained their top-four spot. Both sides will be hoping to start the campaigns with a winning start, while Jos Buttler’s form will be an area of concern for the Titans. Whether the youngsters deliver again for Punjab will be interesting to see.