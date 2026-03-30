IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: Date, time, venue, predicted Playing XI, head-to-head, pitch report

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: After finishing agonisingly short of the IPL title last year by only six runs, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will resume their bid for the elusive title as they set out to meet Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.
Iyer’s Punjab largely retain their squad from last season, showing faith in the core combination that powered them to a second IPL final across 18 seasons last year. Stability has been the essence of Shubman Gill’s Titans too, who arguably possess one of the strongest bowling groups in the tournament.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs
PBKS predicted XI: Prabsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT predicted XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
PBKS vs GT Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 6
PBKS won: 3
GT won: 3
Last Meeting: PBKS won by 11 runs, 2025
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur – Pitch Report
If past records are to go by, one cannot expect exceptionally high scores on this ground. With scores ranging between 180-190 proving to be competitive, spinners have commanded attention at this venue, posing a healthy economy around just 7. In all 35 T20s played on this ground, only eight innings have recorded a 200-plus totals. Mumbai Indians’ 228-run total from last season remains the highest IPL score on the ground.
PBKS:Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra.
Where to watch PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.