IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: Date, time, venue, predicted Playing XI, head-to-head, pitch report

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Punjab Kings will begin their campaign at home against Gujarat Titans. (BCCI)

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: After finishing agonisingly short of the IPL title last year by only six runs, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will resume their bid for the elusive title as they set out to meet Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Iyer’s Punjab largely retain their squad from last season, showing faith in the core combination that powered them to a second IPL final across 18 seasons last year. Stability has been the essence of Shubman Gill’s Titans too, who arguably possess one of the strongest bowling groups in the tournament.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs