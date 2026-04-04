IPL 2026: ‘Don’t think there is a thing called finishers anymore,’ says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

On a day where Chennai Super Kings ended up losing after putting on 209/5 on board, their head coach Stephen Fleming has said that they could have been better defensively with the ball. Defending a big total, CSK were straightaway put under pressure by Priyansh Arya, who scored 39 off 11 deliveries before Shreyas Iyer’s 50 off 29 deliveries gave Punjab Kings their fourth win on the trot at Chepauk in the last four seasons.

For Chennai, this was a defeat that showed them the mirror. Having let go of Matheesha Pathirana and Nathan Ellis ruled out of injury, Chennai’s attack is devoid of any bowlers who could make an impact. At the mini-auctions, where they went with the second-highest purse, they spent Rs 14.2 crore each on two young uncapped Indian players, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. Despite the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Jacob Duffy, Alzarri Joseph, and Ben Dwarshuis available to pick from, they didn’t spend big on strengthening the attack. Their hesitance to go for Ngidi, a pacer who has been part of the set-up and has worked with their bowling consultant Eric Simmons, came as a surprise. That Ngidi has evolved into a reliable T20 bowler has only rubbed salt into their wounds.