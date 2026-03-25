IPL 2026: Navdeep Saini replaces injured Harshit Rana in KKR, GT name Kulwant Khejroliya in place of Prithviraj Yarra

Kolkata Knight Riders have named fast-bowler Navdeep Saini as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana for the Indian Premier League 2026, while Gujarat Titans have picked Kulwant Khejroliya in place of Prithviraj Yarra.

Rana was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 after suffering a ligament strain in his right knee during India’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa. He underwent surgery in February and is currently undergoing an extensive rehabilitation process.

Saini has 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches under his belt, in addition to 23 wickets in international cricket for India. The right-arm pacer joined KKR for INR 75 lakh.

“It feels very good to be a Knight Rider,” said an elated Saini to the KKR Knight Club. “I got to know last night. I didn’t know how to react,” he said.