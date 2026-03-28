IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians end title drought? Captain Hardik Pandya sure has the squad to deliver

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For a franchise that measures success in trophies, the gap since winning the IPL last in 2020 has stretched longer than the Mumbai Indians would have liked. In those years, they have often looked like a side in transition – searching for identity, juggling combinations, and at times carrying imbalance.
As they head into their IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, this version of MI feels different. Not louder or more glamorous, but more complete. And that might be exactly what Hardik Pandya needs to lead the side towards ending a five-season drought.
Hardik’s captaincy numbers still need work – 13 wins in 29 matches – but he did guide MI to the playoffs last year. This season feels like a chance to go a step further, especially with a squad that finally gives him control over games that have often slipped away.
The batting reflects that shift. Rohit Sharma remains the anchor, but he’s no longer carrying the burden alone. With Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in the mix, MI have flexibility at the top.
The middle order, though, is where this team starts to resemble its peak years. Tilak Varma offers stability and intent. Suryakumar Yadav, fresh from leading India to a T20 World Cup title and on the back of 717 runs last season, remains central to the team’s ambitions.
पलटनचा 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 आगमन सोहळा! 💙🥳 pic.twitter.com/vGiDr5IIr9
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2026
The Rohit-Surya axis also helps Hardik in terms of having experienced leaders around him, something head coach Mahela Jayawardene alluded to on Saturday.
“The contribution that Rohit brings, what Surya brings, and what every other cricketer brings is massive. Hardik is enjoying that and is quite open to getting those ideas and help, especially as an all-rounder who will be bowling and making decisions on the field. Having these guys around is a massive plus, not just on the field but off it as well – in practice sessions and conversations with younger players,” he said.
“Overall, it looks like a well-balanced squad with a lot of options. There is also a good mix of experience and some exciting young players coming through,” he added.
Too often since 2020, they have been forced into recovery mode after early setbacks. Now, the batting looks layered, with defined roles and lower risk of collapse. The all-round depth strengthens further with the likes of Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa and Naman Dhir who offer flexibility without compromising balance.
If the batting provides structure, the bowling restores identity. A fully fit Jasprit Bumrah changes everything at the death. Alongside him, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar bring new-ball swing, giving MI a chance to dictate games early. Beyond that, the bowling also has flexibility. Santner’s control, Mayank Markande’s wrist spin, and seam options like Shardul Thakur and Corbin Bosch allow Hardik to adapt to conditions and match-ups.
This is where the squad could shape Hardik’s captaincy record more favourably. With more resources, he can be proactive rather than reactive. The difference between a middling record and a title run often lies in those calls.
At their best, MI were defined not just by stars, but by clarity and balance. That identity faded after 2020. This squad looks closer to restoring it. Of course, potential means little without execution. The IPL exposes even the best teams. For Hardik, the challenge is personal – turning promise into results while carrying expectations.
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