IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians set to become first franchise team to play 300 T20 matches

On a warm Sunday evening, when the Mumbai Indians (MI) begin their quest to end a five-year drought in their IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, they will achieve another notable landmark, adding to their glittering legacy as a franchise.

The five-time champions will play in their 300th T20 match on Sunday, the first franchise team to reach the landmark and somewhere between the roar of the crowd and the silence before the first ball, a story comes alive.

Back in 2008, when the league was still finding its feet, MI was built on hope and star power. At their heart was Sachin Tendulkar, already such a talismanic figure in the game. Yet, for all the promise, the initial years were restless. MI won matches, but not the type which shaped legacies.