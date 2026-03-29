IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians set to become first franchise team to play 300 T20 matches

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On a warm Sunday evening, when the Mumbai Indians (MI) begin their quest to end a five-year drought in their IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, they will achieve another notable landmark, adding to their glittering legacy as a franchise.
The five-time champions will play in their 300th T20 match on Sunday, the first franchise team to reach the landmark and somewhere between the roar of the crowd and the silence before the first ball, a story comes alive.
Back in 2008, when the league was still finding its feet, MI was built on hope and star power. At their heart was Sachin Tendulkar, already such a talismanic figure in the game. Yet, for all the promise, the initial years were restless. MI won matches, but not the type which shaped legacies.
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That shift from becoming a middling team to a champion setup almost came unannounced. In 2013, in the middle of a difficult campaign, Ricky Ponting handed over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma – himself still finding his feet in the game. There was no grand declaration, no dramatic overhaul – just a sense of calm. That year, Mumbai didn’t just win; they discovered who they were. It was the beginning of something enduring.
Titles followed – five of them over the years – but numbers alone don’t tell the story. What defined MI was how they won. Close games. Tight finishes. Moments that lived on edges. A young Jasprit Bumrah steaming in with the match on the line. Kieron Pollard turning inevitability on its head with brute force and quiet belief. And then, there was the world beyond.
In the Champions League Twenty20, MI carried their identity across borders. The 2011 title, under Harbhajan Singh, felt like a declaration: they could belong anywhere. By 2013, they had conquered both home and world in the same breath, completing a rare double that only the best teams dream of.
But if you ask those who have watched closely, the real story of MI isn’t written in trophies. It’s in the faith they place in players before the world notices them. It’s in the patience to endure lean phases and the clarity to peak when it matters. It’s in the dressing room culture that turns individuals into something larger – something lasting.
Now, as they step onto the field for the 300th time, the moment feels less like a milestone and more like a checkpoint in an ongoing journey.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.