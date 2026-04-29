IPL 2026 MI vs SRH Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Will Rohit Sharma return tonight at Wankhede?

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma will be in focus ahead of the clash at the Wankhede Stadium today. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2026 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 Today Match Updates: On paper, MI and SRH brought in a series of contrasts into the picture ahead of the season. The five-time champions’ well-rounded squad was clearly ahead among the favourites, while SRH’s lack of depth in batting and bowling went against them.

The plot had begun to play similarly until SRH arrested the slide and delivered impressive performances to bounce back into the top half of the table. Despite their rich arsenal, MI have meanwhile slumped towards the bottom with Hardik Pandya scrambling for answers and a sound combination. With a hard-hitting top order entering the Wankhede tonight, MI will have their task cut out across departments to climb back out of a growing rut.

SCROLL BELOW FOR THE LATEST MI VS SRH UPDATES Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 03:43 PM IST HELLO Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bumrah v Abhishek: Immovable Object v Unstoppable Force The SRH vs. MI match-up hinges on the immediate battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma. It’s a classic confrontation between a premier fast bowler and a dangerous Powerplay specialist. Tactically, the focus is on whether Bumrah’s slower ball can effectively shut down the scoring areas Abhishek has dominated throughout IPL 2026. READ MORE

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