MI vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal in focus as Royals eye Playoffs spot in Mumbai

MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus in Mumbai today. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) LIVE Score and Match Updates: Twelve years ago at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians pulled off the unthinkable to seal a Playoffs spot at the last minute. Chasing a 190-plus score against the Rajasthan Royals in under 14 overs, MI still had to nail a boundary off the last minute to qualify by virtue of the Net Run Rate. They prevailed, dashing all of RR’s hopes with one hard smite over fine leg.

MI vs RR Playing XI updates, IPL 2026

At Wankhede on Sunday afternoon, RR’s fate for another Playoffs spot rests well within their grasp. All they need to do is avoid embarrassment at the hands of a beleaguered Mumbai outfit that has struggled for momentum or character all season.

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The focus will firmly rest on the uber-cool Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first great knock under qualification pressure. Can he ace another test and put Rajasthan on the board for the last-four hunt?

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