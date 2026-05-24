MI vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal in focus as Royals eye Playoffs spot in Mumbai

IPL 2026 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) LIVE Score and Match Updates: Twelve years ago at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians pulled off the unthinkable to seal a Playoffs spot at the last minute. Chasing a 190-plus score against the Rajasthan Royals in under 14 overs, MI still had to nail a boundary off the last minute to qualify by virtue of the Net Run Rate. They prevailed, dashing all of RR’s hopes with one hard smite over fine leg.
MI vs RR Playing XI updates, IPL 2026
At Wankhede on Sunday afternoon, RR’s fate for another Playoffs spot rests well within their grasp. All they need to do is avoid embarrassment at the hands of a beleaguered Mumbai outfit that has struggled for momentum or character all season.
The focus will firmly rest on the uber-cool Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first great knock under qualification pressure. Can he ace another test and put Rajasthan on the board for the last-four hunt?
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Record-breaking sixes
Did you know? The IPL 2026 season is now officially the highest six-hitting edition of the tournament in 19 seasons, with over 1300 sixes being struck after 68 matches, with a six emerging every 11.6 deliveries.
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: The Sooryavanshi factor
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is redefining perceptions with every passing innings in the IPL. Not only has it flattened oppositions, the left-hander's prowess has even left his own backroom staff awestruck. Assistant coach Trevor Penney who has been in the cricket business said on match eve that he had never across a batter quite like the Bihar prodigy. READ MORE
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Mahipal Lomror, Ruchit Ahir
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
All is on the line for the Rajasthan Royals, who still have a firm chance to amend their slip-ups midway through the campaign. A win will place them as the last team in the Playoffs, and a result otherwise will condemn them back to the infuriating familiarities of mediocrity marring yet another season.