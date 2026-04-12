IPL 2026, MI vs RCB Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Mumbai ponder Mitchell Santner return

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IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Mumbai Indians host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what could be a blockbuster 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Both sides had been at the receiving end of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rajasthan Royals’ batting fury in their previous matches, although MI have had a far longer break than RCB. MI are also looking to break out of the two consecutive defeats that they have suffered in their last two games while RCB’s two-match winning streak had been broken by RR.
MI’s batting has been a concern, with veteran Rohit Sharma really being the only consistent performer thus far for them. In the bowling department, Mitchell Santner is available for MI now and they may choose to go for him, particularly with the pitch set to be conducive for spinners. RCB, on the other hand, aren’t really expected to make any changes. Josh Hazlewood returned in their previous game but was tonked all over the place by Sooryavanshi. However, so were pretty much every bowler in the powerplay and so, RCB are expected to stick with Australian.
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2026
Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for IPL 2026
Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Desai, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.