IPL 2026, MI vs RCB Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Mumbai ponder Mitchell Santner return

IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Mumbai Indians host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what could be a blockbuster 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Both sides had been at the receiving end of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rajasthan Royals’ batting fury in their previous matches, although MI have had a far longer break than RCB. MI are also looking to break out of the two consecutive defeats that they have suffered in their last two games while RCB’s two-match winning streak had been broken by RR.

MI’s batting has been a concern, with veteran Rohit Sharma really being the only consistent performer thus far for them. In the bowling department, Mitchell Santner is available for MI now and they may choose to go for him, particularly with the pitch set to be conducive for spinners. RCB, on the other hand, aren’t really expected to make any changes. Josh Hazlewood returned in their previous game but was tonked all over the place by Sooryavanshi. However, so were pretty much every bowler in the powerplay and so, RCB are expected to stick with Australian.