MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians eye return to winning ways vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede

IPL Live Score 2026, MI vs RCB (Mumbai vs Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a bid to reunite with their best combination in the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE Scorecard: Check Here

Hardik Pandya’s men were touted to be among the favourites for the Playoffs this season too, but early evidence suggests that the match-ups and team combinations are yet to hit the ground running. There are inconsistencies with the ball, with MI yet to settle on a new-ball attack. Even the vaunted batting group are yet to set the league on fire, despite clinching a record chase in their season opener here against KKR.

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MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No. 20 Predicted Playing 11: Check Here

RCB’s spotless streak took a hit in Guwahati as they ran into a Sooryavanshi brickwall, much like how MI had a few nights prior in the same city. At a high-scoring venue, the artillery of the bowling groups of both sides will be key for the respective sides to return to winning ways.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Desai, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara.

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Live Updates Apr 12, 2026 03:59 PM IST MI vs RCB LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full squad Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma. Apr 12, 2026 03:57 PM IST MI vs RCB LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Desai, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara. Apr 12, 2026 03:41 PM IST MI vs RCB LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Welcome! Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. Mumbai Indians take on defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Match No. 20 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday's second game. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action updates straight from Mumbai.