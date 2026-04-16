IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Playing 11 Today Match: Mumbai Indians sweat on Rohit Sharma’s fitness

IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: The Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are on opposite ends of the IPL 2026 table and they face each other with similarly opposite reasons for needing a win. PBKS are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and will be looking to maintain their grip on the top spot, having been pushed down to third since the time that they last played by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians have also been pushed down, to the second bottom spot in the table after the Chennai Super Kings recorded two consecutive victories to end their own poor start. MI could end up staying ninth, two points behind the teams above them if they lose this match. Veteran opener Rohit Sharma and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been pretty much the only source of consistency for them, although the latter has also been subdued this season compared to his lofty standards. Rohit, though, is a doubt for this match as he had to retire hurt during MI’s last match against RCB due to a hamstring problem. Rohit was seen batting in nets on the eve of the match but the jury is out on whether MI will risk pushing the 38-year-old too much.