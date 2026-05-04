IPL 2026 MI vs LSG Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Misfiring Mumbai, Lucknow fight for survival

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Today Match Updates: (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians host Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two sides were seen by many as favourites to go deep into the tournament due to their strength on paper. However, the season has pretty much gone the opposite way for them with practically all of their big stars failing to match their usual standards.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah, quite extraordinarily, is having his worst IPL season while captain Hardik Pandya and talismanic batter Suryakumar Yadav have both failed to fire. Tilak Varma has also not quite been at the races. Veteran Rohit Sharma was pretty much their most consistent source of runs but he has been injured for four games now. For LSG, meanwhile, the misfiring big names are chiefly captain Rishabh Pant and star batter Nicholas Pooran.

Story continues below this ad Squads: Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM MI VS LSG, IPL 2026 MATCH Live Updates May 4, 2026 03:36 PM IST MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome! LSG and MI are both on four points. LSG sit 10th, MI 9th. Ask anyone who has ever followed T20 cricket before the start of the season and they wouldn't have ever predicted these two sides to be where they are right now at this stage of the season. To call them star-studded is an understatement. And yet, all those stars have misfired more of than not for both sides and this, as is usually the case, has been coupled with some unsavoury off-the-field noise as well. They are both in desperation zone already, who can prevail today at the Wankhede? Mumbai Indians have the best names. They don’t have the best T20 team MI skipper Hardik Pandya has endured poor form in IPL 2026. (CREIMAS FOR IPL) The question Mumbai Indians can no longer avoid is not about form. It is about design. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma — three of them T20 World Cup winners. On paper, a batting lineup as strong as any in the tournament. And yet on Saturday, Surya found Dewald Brevis at deep cover just as he was finding his touch. Tilak, whose hundred a few games ago felt like a turning point, slogged Noor Ahmad against the turn and top-edged to cover — a dismissal that summed up his campaign in one stroke. Pandya lasted 23 deliveries of thick edges, inside edges, swing and miss before he holed out at the deep. Three star names. Collective contribution: insufficient. READ MORE

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