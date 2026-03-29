IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and Weather: What will conditions be like for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: The Mumbai Indians will look to break the 13-year old hoodoo that they have been carrying, having failed to win their opening match in the IPL since 2013 as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the 2026 edition.

Mumbai are a pretty well balanced unit with their team consisting of recent T20 World Cup winners in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the iconic Rohit Sharma who looks to be fitter than ever. They also boast the talents of Ryan Rickelton, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar and Trent Boult. They, however, are missing New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and England’s Will Jacks who are yet to join the squad.