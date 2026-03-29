IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and Weather: What will conditions be like for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

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IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: The Mumbai Indians will look to break the 13-year old hoodoo that they have been carrying, having failed to win their opening match in the IPL since 2013 as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the 2026 edition.
Mumbai are a pretty well balanced unit with their team consisting of recent T20 World Cup winners in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the iconic Rohit Sharma who looks to be fitter than ever. They also boast the talents of Ryan Rickelton, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar and Trent Boult. They, however, are missing New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and England’s Will Jacks who are yet to join the squad.
Kolkata, meanwhile, have been ravaged by injuries with ace pacer Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out of the tournament. They have the mercurial Matheesha Pathirana in their squad but there’s a question mark on his availability. However, they have a solid batting lineup whose crown jewel is the Australia Cameron Green who they bought in the auction for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore. They also have Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen, all of whom played a crucial part in the Kiwis run to the T20 World Cup final.
The playing surface of the Wankhede is expected to be a batters paradise with bowlers getting little to no purchase from the pitch. The last time a T20 match was played here was that semifinal between India and England in the T20 World Cup earlier this month. In that match, 499 runs were scored by the two teams with India slamming 253 and England scoring 246, falling short by just 7 runs. Expect more of the same when Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 33 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be sunny and humid. The temperature stays at 33 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 27 degrees in the evening with conditions expected to be mostly clear, warm and humid by the time the match begins. There’s no chance of rain.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.