IPL 2026 MI vs KKR Match 2: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Match Date, Time, Live Cricket Streaming, Playing 11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders may have gone into the 2025 season as defending champions but were only a shadow of the team that clinched the title for the third time. Part of it was blamed on their puzzling decision to let go of Shreyas Iyer, who had led them to victory in 2024 and then went on to have his best season with the bat as Punjab Kings’ captain in 2025. They go into this season with some more uncertainty, particularly with the retirement of Andre Russell which puts more pressure on the likes of Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh as finishers.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, put a horror-show of a 2024 season behind them, with their journey ending in Qualifier 2. Fans seemed to have fully embraced Hardik Pandya as the team’s captain and they now have a side that consists of two T20 World Cup-winning India captains in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, something that no other team has ever been able to boast of. Jasprit Bumrah has also joined the side and it is pretty much confirmed now that he will be there for the opening game of the season.

MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs

MI predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult

KKR predicted XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Head-To-Head

Played: 35

MI won: 24

KKR won: 11

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – Pitch Report

One of the highest scoring venues in the IPL, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has played host to some of the most fearsome hitters in the history of the IPL. The likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have made made merry on this ground and on Friday, RCB will be well aware of the threat that SRH’s big-hitters could pose in these conditions. The concerns, though, lay beyond the boundary, with the stadium racing against time to complete infrastructure work even a couple of days before the match.

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad:AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

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Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match live?

The live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.