IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming online: Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

IPL 2026 MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Mumbai Indians will aim to end their opening game jinx when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai today. Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of IPL 2026, and fans can watch the action live on TV and online platforms in India. The live streaming of MI vs KKR IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar, while the live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels. Viewers can catch all the live action, including pre-match analysis and post-match coverage.

IPL 2026 MI vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Watch Here

The five-time champions have not won their opening fixture in an IPL season for the last 13 years, and with a wobbly KKR outfit entering their home den, Hardik Pandya and Co. will fancy their chances of a positive start.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 livestreaming

When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match take place?

The MI vs KKR game will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which stadium will host the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

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The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch the Live Telecast of the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match on television?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the MI vs KKR match on Star Sports network.

Which platform will live stream MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

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Viewers can watch the live stream of the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Squads