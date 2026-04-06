IPL Today Match 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Date, time, venue, predicted Playing XI, head-to-head, pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Tim Seifert (WK), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey.

Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2026

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Eden Gardens has established itself as a batting paradise, particularly for teams chasing under lights. The venue has gained a reputation as one of the most favourable chasing grounds in T20 cricket. This is the same venue where Punjab Kings pulled off the highest successful run-chase in T20 history, gunning down 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. Dew is also expected to play a significant role in evening matches, making it increasingly difficult for bowlers to grip the ball as the game progresses.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match live?

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The live streaming of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.