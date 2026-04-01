LSG vs DC: When and Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match?

KL Rahul returns to his former stomping ground at the Ekana while Rishabh Pant also comes face to face with hi ex-franchise as Delhi Capitals lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LSG vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: WATCH

Both teams are absolutely stacked with match winners with Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis and Pant making up a destructive LSG batting lineup alongside Mohammad Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan shoring up their bowling side.

IPL 2026 Today Match, LSG vs DC: Date, Time, Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

Delhi also boast of the likes of KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller in their batting side while their bowling lineup consists of Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav as well as Axar. They also have the talents of Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson and T Natarajan to fall back on whenever needed.

IPL 2026, LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Update

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 livestreaming

When will the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match take place?

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The LSG vs DC game will take place on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which stadium will host the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here

How to watch the Live Telecast of the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match on television?

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Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the LSG vs DC match on Star Sports network.

Which platform will live stream LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

LSG vs DC 2026 Match Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh

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Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal