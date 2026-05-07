IPL 2026 LSG vs RCB Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Bengaluru eye top spot in points table vs Lucknow at Ekana

IPL 2026 LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 Updates: The playoff spot is firmly in sight for the defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who will also pose a threat to new table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad’s position. RCB gun for two more points and their seventh win of the Indian Premier League 2026 when they take on an out-of-form Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard – WATCH HERE

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A win over LSG would vault the defending champions to the top of the points table, ahead of overnight leader SRH.

With their campaign already all but over, the bottom-placed LSG will play for self-respect as they eye only their third win of the season. Rishabh Pant’s side have been winless at home in their last nine games, with their last victory at Ekana coming against Gujarat Titans in April 2025.

Having lost seven of their nine games in IPL 2026 thus far, LSG sit at the bottom of the points table with just four points.

RCB lead the head-to-head record, having won five of the seven meetings against LSG. The defending champions beat Lucknow by five wickets at home earlier this season when the two sides last faced each other.

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Live Updates May 7, 2026 04:10 PM IST LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome Second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to active competition after a 7-day break as they face off against the laggards Lucknow Super Giants. RCB fell to defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last match while LSG were defeated by Mumbai Indians on Monday. With LSG almost certain to miss playoffs, can they spoil RCB's party? We'll fine out tonight.