LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Match Updates: Toss and playing XI updates coming up as Lucknow take on Gujarat

IPL Live Score 2026, LSG vs GT (Lucknow vs Gujarat) Live Cricket Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. While the former are on a back-to-back winning streak, the latter got back to winning ways in the previous encounter.

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Lucknow, although they have won two of the three games this season, have looked scratchy in both games. In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant’s half-century saved the blushes in a game which was slipping away, while Mukul Choudhary played a blinder of an innings at Eden to take them over the line against Kolkata Knight Riders.

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As per Titans, all three games they have played have been close encounters. They have lost a game against Rajasthan Royals from a winning position, and the game against Delhi Capitals ended in a pleasant surprise, as for the majority of that chase, Delhi were in control until they were not.

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Live Updates Apr 12, 2026 01:40 PM IST IPL 2026, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score: Buttler matters at the top So far in the IPL, Jos Buttler has been the man on song for Gujarat Titans at the top of the order. In three IPL 2026matches, he has scored 116 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 156. This includes a highest score of 52. So the first priority of LSG bowling today will be to get him back in the hut. Apr 12, 2026 01:18 PM IST IPL 2026, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score: Last-ball thriller on the cards? Both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans come into the game after winning last-ball thrillers (GT against Delhi Capitals) and (LSG vs Kolkata Knight Riders). IS that what we should expect in today's game? Apr 12, 2026 01:11 PM IST IPL 2026, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score: Meet Mukul Choudhary IN LSG's previous game in the IPL, Mukul Choudhary became a overnight star with match-winning unbeaten 54 off 27 balls. His knock for the Lucknow Super Giants not only rescued his team from a precarious 104/5 to defeat KKR at Eden Gardens but also fulfilled the lifelong ambition of his father, Dalip, writes Devendra Pandey. Driven by a deep love for the game, Dalip had resolved before his children were even born to raise a cricketer, eventually pouring those aspirations into Mukul. Following the high-stakes performance that saw Mukul chase down the remaining 78 runs with clinical efficiency, the proud father has been inundated with celebratory calls recognizing his son's arrival on the big stage. Read more from Devendra Pandey Apr 12, 2026 12:36 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will the first clash of a Sunday double header