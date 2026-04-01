IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: What will conditions be like for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match?

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Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will face off once again in their opening Indian Premier League encounter as ex-DC captain Rishabh Pant and former LSG captain KL Rahul meet their former franchises.
FOLLOW LSG vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: WATCH
Pant will be looking to get off to a good start after a disappointing campaign last time out while express pacer Mayank Yadav, who burst into the scene in 2024 before suffering an injury which limited his IPL 2025 appearances, playing just 2 matches, will look to get back to his best. Last year’s find Digvesh Rathi will also be hoping to trouble batters in the Ekana track while the experience of Anrich Nortje is also likely to matter.
IPL 2026 Today Match, LSG vs DC: Date, Time, Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Live Streaming
Delhi, meanwhile, had a blistering start to last year’s IPL before their form petered out just before the play-offs. They have Rahul back as the opener but have a couple of options to partner him in the top of the order with the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel available. They aslo have two tweakers in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav who are expected to make merry in the Ekana surface.
LSG vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here
The playing surface of the Ekana Stadium has been known to be bowler-friendly which will give the likes of LSG’s Rathi and DC’s Kuldeep and Axar a lot of joy. Traditionally, it’s a low-scoring venue with batters struggling to make much of an impact. Even if the batters can get their shots away, the stadium makes it pretty difficult to get to 200.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 31 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be partly sunny. The temperature rises to 36 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 27 degrees in the evening with conditions expected to be partly cloudy by the time the match begins but there”s little to no chance of rain.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.