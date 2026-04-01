IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: What will conditions be like for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match?

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will face off once again in their opening Indian Premier League encounter as ex-DC captain Rishabh Pant and former LSG captain KL Rahul meet their former franchises.

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Pant will be looking to get off to a good start after a disappointing campaign last time out while express pacer Mayank Yadav, who burst into the scene in 2024 before suffering an injury which limited his IPL 2025 appearances, playing just 2 matches, will look to get back to his best. Last year’s find Digvesh Rathi will also be hoping to trouble batters in the Ekana track while the experience of Anrich Nortje is also likely to matter.