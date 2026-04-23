LSG blown away by RR speedsters as Pant & Co stumble to fourth straight defeat

Synopsis: Archer set the fire, Jadeja stoked it and Lucknow had no answer against Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer’s opening burst, Nandre Burger’s relentless left-arm pressure, after Ravindra Jadeja’s 43 off 29 combined to hand Rajasthan Royals a commanding 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. Mitchell Marsh’s 55 kept the chase alive longer than it deserved to be. But the two pace bowlers ended it.

Archer’s first over gave Mitchell Marsh two fours. That was as comfortable as the evening got for Lucknow.

Archer came at them with steep bounce off a good length, 148 to 151 kilometres an hour. Aiden Markram had no answer to the short ball. The pull was attempted, and the top edge found wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Rishabh Pant tried to slog Burger through the legside and found only a thin edge to the ‘keeper. Three ducks in the top four. Badoni run out off the first ball he faced as the home team was reduced to 11 for 3 inside three overs.

Burger from the left arm, Archer from the right. The angles were different, the intention identical. LSG’s top order obliged on all three counts.

Marsh’s stand

Marsh did not. His bat stayed straight, his head stayed still. A pull off Burger for six. A cut or two off Ravi Bishnoi. Singles rotated when the boundary wasn’t available.

Nicholas Pooran scratched around for 22 off 25 balls, tried to go big off a skidder from Jadeja and found long-on. Jadeja signalled that he had seen it coming. He probably had.

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Marsh kept going. Fifty off 39 balls — his first of the season — a slower ball from Burger dispatched over long-off on the rise. For a moment, the chase felt possible again. Fifty-five needed off 27, one recognised batter standing, the Lucknow crowd beginning to stir.

Then Burger came back. Full and wide, inviting the loft. Marsh reached for it, found only the bottom of the bat. The ball climbed high toward extra cover. Riyan Parag — the same captain whose bat had been so quiet all tournament — ran back, settled under it over his right shoulder, took it with two hands, and roared. He knew what it meant. So did everyone else. Brijesh Sharma finished the tail in two overs. LSG 119 all out.

Mohsin’s method, Shami’s chess

Until the chase unravelled, LSG might have thought they had done the job. Mohsin Khan’s first over to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi told the story before the last ball. Anything on length, Vaibhav shreds. Full in the slot, he dismisses it with a wave of the hands. Mohsin went for the other thing — swinging in, in line of the stumps, asking a question the youngster hasn’t yet learned to answer cleanly. Back of a length, defended. Back of a length, tucked. Fullish, driven to mid-on. A slash, beaten. Then length on off, Vaibhav went big, lost his shape, the toe end lobbed it to cover. A wicket maiden.

Shimron Hetmyer was a different problem. Speedster Mayank Yadav had tried the middle-and-leg line and Hetmyer had answered with a pull, a swat, a punch. Mohsin came back with something similar but not quite the same. Perhaps the ball straightened a touch. The bat-face closed early. The leading edge popped to mid-off.

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“Jis din main bore ho jaaunga — us din main cricket chhod dunga,” Mohammad Shami had said on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel a couple of weeks back.

He hasn’t been bored yet. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit him for three fours in his second over. The natural answer was the slower ball — the delivery that had done for Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head earlier this season. Batsmen expect it after boundaries. Shami knows they expect it. He went for the bouncer instead. It kicked up sharply, shaped in at the left-hander, who went for the pull too late. The ball brushed the glove, Pant leapt and dragged it down.

Shami’s next to Jurel skimmed off a length, shaped away, induced a stumbling prod. Edge. Gone.

“Records uthake dekh lijiye. IPL mein bhi Indian bowlers ke aaspaas ho koi — phir bhi log kehte hain main T20 ka bowler nahi hoon.”

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The ball still does what he asks it to. But his batsmen and Jadeja weren’t in mood to oblige him.

Jadeja’s poise

Rajasthan had reached 159 largely because of what happened at the end of their innings, and Jadeja was at the centre of it. When Donovan Ferreira fell in the 16th over and the innings needed someone to take ownership of the final push, Jadeja did not wait to be invited. At 110 for 6 with five overs left, he and Shubham Dubey put on 49 — Dubey squeezing yorkers behind square, Jadeja doing something altogether different.

Mayank’s final over bore the consequences. Two slower balls went through midwicket for four. Then a short delivery, Jadeja swivelling and pulling hard, the ball clearing deep backward square leg with something to spare. Twenty runs off the over. The crowd suddenly had a number to defend.

Jadeja’s 43 off 29 — unhurried through the middle, decisive at the death — was the difference between a total that asked questions and one that answered them. Against Archer and Burger on this surface, LSG’s batters never found the answers.

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Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 159/6 in 20 overs (Jadeja 43*; Mohsin 2/17, Prince 2/29, Shami 2/30) beat Lucknow Super Giants 119 in 18 overs (Marsh 55; Archer 3/20, Burger 2/27, Brijesh 2/18) by 40 runs