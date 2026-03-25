Once exotic, now IPL mainstream: Evolution of the lap shot from the days of Douglas Marillier to AB de Villiers and Rishabh Pant

Indian audience of a certain vintage would remember Sachin Tendulkar kneeling down and lap-sweeping medium pacers on sluggish tracks of the subcontinent at the wink of this century. Australia’s cricket chroniclers claim the legendary aboriginal cricketer Johnny Mullagh played a stroke on one knee, wherein, ”the ball would touch the blade, and shoot high over the wicket-keeper’s head to the boundary,” a report during his tour to England in the 1870s read. Zimbabwe’s Douglas Marillier and Australia’s wicket-keeper Ryan Campbell produced intrepid versions of the lap sweep. Scoop to some pundits, and sweep to some others, but the stroke has existed in the fringes of the game before T20 cricket made it integral to the canvas of ambitious batsmen.

But none perfected, polished and popularised it as AB de Villiers. He cut the risk out of it by making it look as normal a stroke as a cover drive or a flick. He had so much time that he began the elaborate movements just at the microsecond the bowler released the ball, at the precise moment a bowler couldn’t readjust the delivery. The pre-delivery squat of De Villiers sets up the shot. Then in an eye-twitching blur, he goes back and across, the right knee bent and the left balancing the weight like the leg of a compass, before in one fluid motion, he swats the ball to the left over the wicket. The lengths hardly perturbed him. He would lap-sweep yorkers for six, not only because of supreme hand-eye coordination but the stillness he achieves when contacting the ball.

A lot can go wrong here. The batsman might flick it into their own body or face, to a straight delivery they can miss and be trapped in front or bowled and it’s hard to control the exact destination of the ball once contact is made. Misbah—ul-Haq lap-swept the ball to S Sreesanth’s palms to hand India their maiden T20 World Cup crown. But profit outweighs risks. It opens up a largely untasted chunk of a pizza slice between fine leg and third man. To protect the regions, captains are forced to push the fine-leg back and move in the mid-off. The field restrictions behind square on the leg side mean that captains cannot crowd the region. It neutralises the yorker,

So, almost every one employs it. Once it was the pet of those that relied on touch and timing rather than savage force. But it has cut across such schisms and is a tool for one and all. KL Rahul is a sumptuous executioner. He swivels side-on from the ball and uses the pace on it to loft over fine leg. Some like Glenn Maxwell and Rishabh Pant have finessed the reverse-lap variant too, which requires more premeditation and hand-speed than the staple lap sweeps. Pant often ends up on the turf in his follow through, but the key as always is the stillness he strikes during the contact.

The stroke with its elaborate movements is pure theatre. But while it is seen as showmanship, or a cartoonish imagining of a video game, it is a genuine percentage option for some.