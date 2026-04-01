IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs SRH: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

IPL Today Match 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here

Both KKR and SRH will come into the contest after losing their season openers. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the IPL 2026, while KKR were handed a loss by the Mumbai Indians in the Match No. 2 by six wickets.

Here’s all you need to know about the IPL 2026 game between KKR and SRH: