IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs SRH: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL Today Match 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
KKR vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here
Both KKR and SRH will come into the contest after losing their season openers. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the IPL 2026, while KKR were handed a loss by the Mumbai Indians in the Match No. 2 by six wickets.
Here’s all you need to know about the IPL 2026 game between KKR and SRH:
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Tim Seifert (WK), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey.
Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar.
Eden Gardens has established itself as a batting paradise, particularly for teams chasing under lights. The venue has gained a reputation as one of the most favourable chasing grounds in T20 cricket. This is the same venue where Punjab Kings pulled off the highest successful run-chase in T20 history, gunning down 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. Dew is also expected to play a significant role in evening matches, making it increasingly difficult for bowlers to grip the ball as the game progresses. As a result, the captain winning the toss is likely to have no hesitation in electing to bowl first.
Where to watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.