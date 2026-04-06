KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rain threat looms as Kolkata hunt first win

IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders take on Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings

IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Live Cricket Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders face an upbeat Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens as they chase their first win of the season. It has been a forgettable start to the season for KKR, with the three-time champions losing their first two games, one away and the next at home. Captain Ajinkya Rahane was unusually combative in the press after the latter of those games when questions were raised over his strike rate. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, seem to have simply picked up from where they left off last season, winning their first two matches in emphatic manner.

However, KKR could be made to wait in their hunt for a first win. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair. A steady drizzle had washed out the training sessions of both teams on Sunday, but the forecast is better for Monday.

Squads: Story continues below this ad Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad Live Updates Rain threat looming as Kolkata hunt first win Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face an uphill struggle as they face an in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) while looking to record their first win of the season. However, there is a high possibility of them having to extend their wait to open their account because of the weather in Kolkata. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair. Incidentally, KKR’s corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each. The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result. READ MORE.

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