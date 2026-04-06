IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS Eden Gardens Weather Rain Update, Pitch Report Today Match: Rain threat looming as Kolkata hunt first win

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Rain Update: KKR vs PBKS Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report, Kolkata Weather Forecast Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face an uphill struggle as they face an in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) while looking to record their first win of the season. However, there is a high possibility of them having to extend their wait to open their account because of the weather in Kolkata. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair.
Incidentally, KKR’s corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each. The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result.
The seasonal Kalbaishakhi storms are set to make an appearance this week from April 5 to April 9. While this has brought relief from the punishing heat for the rest of the city, it is bad news for KKR as this means that their next game against LSG is threatened as well. A steady drizzle had washed out the training sessions of both teams on Sunday, but the forecast is better for Monday.
There has been persistent cloud cover since morning following a “low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh”, as per the IMD. “The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD said.
“The weather is expected to turn more severe on Tuesday, when Kalbaishakhi storms accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and rain are likely to impact Kolkata and adjoining areas.” The scheduled practice sessions of both teams were cancelled on the eve of the match following a heavy afternoon downpour, with the Eden Gardens outfield remaining under covers and patches of water visible.
Since 2023, the Eden Gardens has been the fastest-scoring ground in the IPL, according to stats provided by ESPNCricinfo. KKR’s last game, which was also their first and thus far only one to be played at home this season, followed a similar trend, although it did no favours to the hosts. SRH blazed their way to 226/8 and KKR in response scored 161 in 16 overs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.