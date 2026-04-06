IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS Eden Gardens Weather Rain Update, Pitch Report Today Match: Rain threat looming as Kolkata hunt first win

IPL 2026 Rain Update: KKR vs PBKS Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report, Kolkata Weather Forecast Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face an uphill struggle as they face an in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) while looking to record their first win of the season. However, there is a high possibility of them having to extend their wait to open their account because of the weather in Kolkata. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair.

Incidentally, KKR’s corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each. The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result.