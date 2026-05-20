KKR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians

KKR vs MI Live Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians. (FILE photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Coming into the game, both sides are coming off wins. However, the difference is that Kolkata is still in contention for the playoffs, but Mumbai are out of the race.

The problems of Mumbai penetrate more than the starting line-ups or captaincy candidates. The downward slope has been quite steep for the Mumbai Indians in the last six years since winning their last trophy in 2026. However, their goal today and for the remaining games will be to find a few green shoots and figure out captaincy candidates and players who can fix holes in the lineup.

Story continues below this ad As per Kolkata Knight Riders, they did start the tournament badly, but they have picked up as they went on. The form Finn Allen, especially, is a bit of a breath of fresh air for the side. In addition to him, the likes of Varun Chakarvarthy and Sunil Narine have hit their best and are choking the sides in the middle overs. SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST KKR vs MI IPL 2026 MATCH UPDATES