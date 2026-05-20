KKR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Coming into the game, both sides are coming off wins. However, the difference is that Kolkata is still in contention for the playoffs, but Mumbai are out of the race.
The problems of Mumbai penetrate more than the starting line-ups or captaincy candidates. The downward slope has been quite steep for the Mumbai Indians in the last six years since winning their last trophy in 2026. However, their goal today and for the remaining games will be to find a few green shoots and figure out captaincy candidates and players who can fix holes in the lineup.
As per Kolkata Knight Riders, they did start the tournament badly, but they have picked up as they went on. The form Finn Allen, especially, is a bit of a breath of fresh air for the side. In addition to him, the likes of Varun Chakarvarthy and Sunil Narine have hit their best and are choking the sides in the middle overs.
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: What did Naman Dhir say?
"When people talk about one family, the atmosphere is always like that. All the captains have different tactics. I, actually, enjoyed playing under everyone. So, I wouldn't say it was disturbing"
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: What did Anukul Roy say ahead of game
"I feel like I can do more, contribute more to the KKR side like I do for my team at the domestic level"
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI
Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani/Vaibhav Arora
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians predicted XI
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Mumbai Indians. Usually, over the years, it has been one of the top fixtures to watch out for. Even today, it is not for the quality of sides but for the playoff chances of the Kolkata Knight Riders. A loss for them will end a heroic resurgence of sorts.