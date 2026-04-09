IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG Toss Updates: Will coin flip favour Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow at Eden Gardens?

IPL 2026 Today Match, KKR vs LSG Toss updates: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders face off Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR have only a solitary point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out, and thus, spoils were shared. LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their first game and sit with two points from two matches.

LSG lead 4-2 against KKR in head-to-head record in IPL.

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders at home and for Lucknow Super Giants away from home: