IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG Toss Updates: Will coin flip favour Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow at Eden Gardens?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, KKR vs LSG Toss updates: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders face off Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
KKR have only a solitary point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out, and thus, spoils were shared. LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their first game and sit with two points from two matches.
LSG lead 4-2 against KKR in head-to-head record in IPL.
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders at home and for Lucknow Super Giants away from home:
Kolkata Knight Riders could not turn their iconic home ground into a fortress last year, a season after emerging as champions for the third time. In the six completed matches in Kolkata, KKR won the coin flip four times and opted to bat first on four occasions. However, Rahane’s men could only win one of those four games, worsening their chances. Of the two chases after winning the toss, KKR won one game.
KKR lost three tosses at home, where they ended up winning one game and losing one game, while their match against Punjab Kings was called off due to rain, just like their clash in 2026 which had the same fate.
Tosses won at home: 4/7
Matches won after toss win at home: 1/4; Bat first: 1/2; Field first: Nil
Matches won after toss loss at home: 1/3; Bat first: 1/3; Field first: Nil (One game ended as NR)
LSG had a decent season away from home in IPL 2025. Of the seven matches they played away from home last season, LSG won the toss on four occasions. Of the four tosses won in away games, they converted two games, winning once while batting first and once while fielding first. LSG won two more away games, but those came after losing the toss. LSG batted first in all three toss losses and won twice.
Toss won away from home: 4/7
Matches won after toss win away from home: 2/4; Bat first: 1/1; Field first: 1/3
Matches won after toss loss away from home: 2/3; Bat first: 2/3; Field first: Nil
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora.
Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed/M Siddharth, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.