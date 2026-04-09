IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Varun Chakarvarthy and Sunil Narine return to side

IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs LSG Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. While Kolkata are yet to register a win in this tournament, Lucknow are not off the mark.

The men in purple have had a point in the previous game because of the washout. However, the side was reeling in trouble yet again, losing two early wickets. In Lucknow, they had a nail-biting game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but somehow managed to get over the line thanks to Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant.