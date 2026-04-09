IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Varun Chakarvarthy and Sunil Narine return to side

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IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs LSG Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. While Kolkata are yet to register a win in this tournament, Lucknow are not off the mark.
The men in purple have had a point in the previous game because of the washout. However, the side was reeling in trouble yet again, losing two early wickets. In Lucknow, they had a nail-biting game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but somehow managed to get over the line thanks to Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant.
As per the playing sides, Kolkata have made a couple of changes in the previous game due to sickness in Varun Chakarvarthy and Sunil Narine. The hosts will be hoping they will make a comeback. As per Lucknow, Avesh Khan has made his debut this season, and so has Digvesh Rathi, and unless the conditions are dramatically different to Hyderabad, Lucknow are likely to go with the same line-up.
Probable XII:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora
Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed/M Siddharth, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.