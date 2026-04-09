KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders eye first win against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens.
IPL Live Score 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Live Cricket Score Updates: Following a worrisome start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope for a change of fortunes when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 15 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
Having started the IPL 2026 season with back-to-back defeats to the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR were also in trouble against the Punjab Kings in a rain-affected game at home, before the weather forced the sides to share the spoils in an unfinished match.
Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. On Thursday, April 9, a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KKR have only a solitary point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out, and thus, spoils were shared. LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their first game and sit with two points from two matches.
Stay tuned as we bring all the live updates straight from the venue through our man on the ground, Sayak Dutta.
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane found support from Simon Doull, who said the 37-year-old’s retort was not entirely misplaced. The Kiwi pundit also observed that Rahane’s record in recent seasons even stood ahead of his former India teammate Rohit Sharma, who is regarded as an aggressive batter in the format. “His numbers in the last four years have not been that bad. He averages 30 and strikes at 148 over 30-odd games. People are talking about dropping him. It’s a better record than what Rohit has got in the last four years. It’s an equal record to Ishan Kishan in the last four years. You are not talking about dropping any of those blokes. Hence his frustration. But it comes down to the pressure from a captaincy point of view,” Doull said in a conversation on Cricbuzz. (READ MORE)