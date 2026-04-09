KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders eye first win against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL Live Score 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Live Cricket Score Updates: Following a worrisome start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope for a change of fortunes when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 15 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Live Scorecard: Check Here

Having started the IPL 2026 season with back-to-back defeats to the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR were also in trouble against the Punjab Kings in a rain-affected game at home, before the weather forced the sides to share the spoils in an unfinished match.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No. 15 Playing 11: Check Here

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Rishabh Pant’s LSG also got off to a poor start, losing to the Delhi Capitals at Ekana, but they made a comeback against SRH, beating Ishan Kishan’s side in the final over by five wickets.

LSG also go into the contest with a better head-to-head record. They have won four out of the six times the sides have faced each other, while KKR have won only twice.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.

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Live Updates Apr 9, 2026 03:51 PM IST KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Updates: Squads Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra. Apr 9, 2026 03:33 PM IST KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Updates: Welcome! Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. On Thursday, April 9, a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have only a solitary point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out, and thus, spoils were shared. LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their first game and sit with two points from two matches. Stay tuned as we bring all the live updates straight from the venue through our man on the ground, Sayak Dutta.