IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Gujarat aim to seal playoffs berth at Eden Gardens today

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Gujarat eye Playoffs spot in Kolkata. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Standing on the cusp of contrasting possibilities are KKR and GT ahead of their high-stakes clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday night. Teetering on the brink of an exit after a defeat that trashed their run of comeback victories, a slip-up will be fatal for Ajinkya Rahane’s men.

In a season of frenetic hitting, Gujarat are sitting in a superb frame of mind, having peaked at just about the right time to unsettle the wavering form of others in the top five. And they have even seemed to be nonchalant in their business over the last month where despite the extensive reliance on their top-three batters, the Titans have held a stranglehold over most of their opponents.

Story continues below this ad Keeping things simple continues to help Shubman Gill and Co., and a win tonight will push them through to the Playoffs as the first team to reach 18 points. Flying under the radar seems to be an intrinsic trait in the GT set-up. SCROLL DOWN FOR KKR VS GT IPL 2026 MATCH