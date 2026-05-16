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IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Gujarat aim to seal playoffs berth at Eden Gardens today

 IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Catch live action as Gujarat Titans aim to be the first team to reach the Playoffs by knocking out KKR at the Eden Gardens.

By: Sports Desk
May 16, 2026 03:50 PM IST
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KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Gujarat eye Playoffs spot in Kolkata. (CREIMAS)KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Gujarat eye Playoffs spot in Kolkata. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Standing on the cusp of contrasting possibilities are KKR and GT ahead of their high-stakes clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday night. Teetering on the brink of an exit after a defeat that trashed their run of comeback victories, a slip-up will be fatal for Ajinkya Rahane’s men.

In a season of frenetic hitting, Gujarat are sitting in a superb frame of mind, having peaked at just about the right time to unsettle the wavering form of others in the top five. And they have even seemed to be nonchalant in their business over the last month where despite the extensive reliance on their top-three batters, the Titans have held a stranglehold over most of their opponents.

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Keeping things simple continues to help Shubman Gill and Co., and a win tonight will push them through to the Playoffs as the first team to reach 18 points. Flying under the radar seems to be an intrinsic trait in the GT set-up.

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Live Blog
15:48 (IST)16 May 2026

KKR vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: A big game for GT

With a five-match winning streak propelling them firmly in the race to secure a playoffs spot, the Gujarat Titans are one of the most in-form teams in recent weeks. 

A win today will mroe or less sure a playoffs spot for them while also propelling them to the top of the IPL 2026 standings. 

15:46 (IST)16 May 2026

HOLA

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans from the Eden Gardens. Three-time champions are chasing a win desperately to stay alive in the playoffs race. 

Heading into the IPL retentions late last year, Washington Sundar found himself at a crossroads. The Impact Player rule had severely limited his game time—a frustrating setback for an all-rounder fighting to secure his place in India’s ODI and T20 squads. Seizing on this situation, the Chennai Super Kings initiated trade talks with Gujarat Titans (GT) to bring the 26-year-old back to his hometown. While the prospect of playing in Chennai was incredibly enticing, Washington ultimately decided to stay with GT, choosing to back himself and fight for his spot. READ MORE

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