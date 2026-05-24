IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Playing 11 Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

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IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Whether Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals is a dead rubber or not could be decided only during the early exchanges of the game itself at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as the result in Rajasthan Royals’ game against Mumbai Indians earlier in the day becomes clearer. If RR beat MI, then it doesn’t matter what KKR do against DC, they are out of the race for the playoffs.
If MI win, though, KKR have only an outside chance to go through. They need a dominant win over DC to topple Punjab Kings from fourth spot. Technically, DC also have a chance at making it to the playoffs but their margin of victory has to be so absurdly huge for that it is impossible for them to make it for all practical means and purposes.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XII: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey
Delhi Capitals Predicted XII: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pathum Nissanka, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.