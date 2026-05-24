IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Playing 11 Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Whether Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals is a dead rubber or not could be decided only during the early exchanges of the game itself at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as the result in Rajasthan Royals’ game against Mumbai Indians earlier in the day becomes clearer. If RR beat MI, then it doesn’t matter what KKR do against DC, they are out of the race for the playoffs.

If MI win, though, KKR have only an outside chance to go through. They need a dominant win over DC to topple Punjab Kings from fourth spot. Technically, DC also have a chance at making it to the playoffs but their margin of victory has to be so absurdly huge for that it is impossible for them to make it for all practical means and purposes.