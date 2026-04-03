‘I think by the end of his career, he would leapfrog Malinga’: Glenn McGrath names his top two IPL bowlers

The former Aussie greats discussed a range of fast bowlers to play in IPL, but ended with listing Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga as the top two bowlers, with Malinga as number one and Bumrah as number two. (Mumbai Indians Photo)

Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the undisputed top two bowlers to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Fast Bowling Cartel podcast hosted by former Australian quicks Glenn McGrath, Damien Fleming, and Jason Gillespie.

While discussing the franchise-based league on their YouTube channel, the former Aussie greats discussed a range of fast bowlers to play in IPL, but ended with listing Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga as the top two bowlers, with Malinga as number one and Bumrah as number two.

Sri Lankan legend Malinga played his whole career for the Mumbai Indians, featuring in 122 matches and taking 170 wickets with a strike rate of 16.63 and an economy of 7.14. During his playing days, Malinga mentored a young Bumrah, who would go on to take the mantle from him and become one of the best in the world. Bumrah has 183 wickets from 146 games for the Mumbai Indians with a strike rate of 18.37 and an economy of 7.26.