IPL 2026 injury update: Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka to replace injured Brydon Carse for Sunrisers Hyderabad

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Sunrisers Hyderabad has replaced England international Brydon Carse with Sri Lankan pacer bowler Dilshan Madushanka for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Carse suffered an injury ahead of SRH’s tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
“He got hit on the hand in the nets when he was batting, on his bowling hand. It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling, and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball. He has been improving, so we are hoping he is available for selection for Kolkata,” Head coach Daniel Vettori said after the match against Bengaluru on Carse’s injury.
“Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in 1 Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20Is and has 70 wickets in international cricket against his name. He will join SRH for INR 75 Lakh. The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL,” the statement from IPL read.
SRH are currently placed fourth in the table with two wins from five games. On Monday, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals with an inexperienced pace attack. Although Pat Cummins is in and around the team is not clear when he will join the team.
“I’m still recovering from a back injury, but it’s good. I’m back bowling in the nets. The IPL is starting soon. I won’t make the start of that, but it shouldn’t be too long before I’m back out there playing. I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back half plus the finals,” Cummins said in the Business of Sport podcast earlier.
Ishan Kishan is named stand-in captain for SRH till Cummins will return.
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