IPL 2026 injury update: Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka to replace injured Brydon Carse for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad has replaced England international Brydon Carse with Sri Lankan pacer bowler Dilshan Madushanka for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Carse suffered an injury ahead of SRH’s tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“He got hit on the hand in the nets when he was batting, on his bowling hand. It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling, and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball. He has been improving, so we are hoping he is available for selection for Kolkata,” Head coach Daniel Vettori said after the match against Bengaluru on Carse’s injury.