IPL 2026 injury update: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Akash Deep ruled out

Three-times IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders suffered yet another blow to their pace resources with India seamer Akash Deep ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a stress reaction in lower back on Saturday, which effectively sidelined him from the Indian Premier League.

The injury has also casted doubts over his availability for the one-offs Test against Afghanistan in early June.

“Akash Deep has had stress reaction on his lower back. There has been recurrence and it might take 8-12 weeks to heal. He is not going to play the IPL and is very unlikely to be selected against Afghanistan,” a BCCI source in the know told PTI.