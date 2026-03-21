IPL 2026 injury update: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Akash Deep ruled out

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Three-times IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders suffered yet another blow to their pace resources with India seamer Akash Deep ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a stress reaction in lower back on Saturday, which effectively sidelined him from the Indian Premier League.
The injury has also casted doubts over his availability for the one-offs Test against Afghanistan in early June.
“Akash Deep has had stress reaction on his lower back. There has been recurrence and it might take 8-12 weeks to heal. He is not going to play the IPL and is very unlikely to be selected against Afghanistan,” a BCCI source in the know told PTI.
The 29-year-old Bengal pacer, who was last seen in action during the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Jammu and Kashmir, had looked short of full fitness, bowling just 13 overs in the first innings and under seven in the second. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and did not join KKR preparatory camp which began here on Wednesday.
Apart from Akash, KKR has also lost the services of young pacer Harshit Rana and overseas recruit Matheesha Pathirana further depleting their fast bowling lineup.
Yesterday in a press conference, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said that the franchise is close to finalizing a replacement with multiple IPL-experienced pacers taking part in their trials. “It (Harshit Rana’s absence) is a big blow because Harshit has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, also the championship season. Over the last year, he’s really grown as a cricketer. So we always miss Harshit Rana.” “But having said that, over the last few days, we’ve been having looking at a few bowlers, we’ve had to evaluate with the help of our leadership group as to who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess. Hopefully we’ll identify someone who we feel can make a difference,” Nayar said.
KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, and Akash Madhwal are the few names being considered by the franchise.
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