He lost his hand at 6. At 32, he helped other disabled athletes watch their first IPL game.

Mahesh has represented India in cricket and volleyball; (right) Mahesh with HCA secretary M Jeevan Reddy other physically disabled athletes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during SRH's home match against Rajasthan Royals. (Image via Special arrangement)
When Mahesh Dheeravath was six years old, he slipped from a sunshade in Lingapur Thanda, a tribal village in Rangareddi district. The rusted iron rod that cut his hand in 1999 set off a chain of events — a poisoned wound, a doctor’s ultimatum to the mother: her son’s right hand or his life.
“I came back from my daily work, and by the time I returned, he was injured,” said Bujji Deeravath. There were no doctors in the village. A herbal paste was applied to the wound at a nearby settlement. Overnight, it got poisoned. By the time they reached Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, the poison had spread through his right hand.
Twenty-six years later, Mahesh was at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, watching an IPL game from the ground floor, an HCA volunteer beside him, transportation arranged and paid for. He had not bought a ticket. He had helped distribute them.
The Hyderabad Cricket Association this IPL season has been offering 30 complimentary passes per home game to physically disabled individuals, with a focus on athletes. “It is not about doing charity,” said HCA secretary Manne Jeevan Reddy. “It is about fulfilling our responsibility as a person. People with physical disability do not need or seek special attention or sympathy. They deserve an equal opportunity to watch the match.”
The scheme’s first game — an afternoon fixture against Lucknow Super Giants — drew only three takers. Awareness was low, Reddy acknowledged, and the application process, which required submitting an Aadhaar card, phone number and disability certificate through the HCA website, had not reached the people it was designed for.
Reddy reached out to journalists and NGOs. One contact led to Mahesh.
This is Mahesh Dheeravath with other physically challenged people at the game against Chennai Super kings (Image via Special Arrangement)
After his amputation, Mahesh had returned to school, taken to cricket, and made a quiet promise to himself. Watching Sachin Tendulkar on television had given it shape. “He inspired me, and I too wanted to come on television. We are physically not fit, but mentally we are sound,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t feel devastated at times, but I concentrate on what I have rather than what I don’t.”
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He played through school, making it to the Mandal level. When he reached the district level, the system stopped him plainly: there was no quota for disabled players. He kept playing where he could, in intra-school matches, Independence Day and Republic Day events, whatever competition presented itself. The door at the district level stayed shut.
It opened elsewhere. In 2013, the late Arjun awardee Madhasu Srinivas Rao, then president of the Para Sports Association of Telangana, introduced him to para-sport. Mahesh went on to represent India in cricket and volleyball, competing across 17 countries and winning 14 medals, including a silver at the 2019 beach volleyball tournament in China. He now has his eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.
When the call came about the HCA passes, he didn’t hesitate. Working through PSAT contacts and local NGOs, he helped fill all 27 slots for the game against Rajasthan Royals, and arranged distribution for the subsequent Chennai Super Kings fixture too.
For Gone Chintu Reddy, who plays throwball and has limited use of his right hand due to polio, it was his first IPL game. “It is the first time for all of us to watch such a big match. The first time seeing players from such a close distance,” he said.
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Chintu had been to the stadium before, but never for a game. Others in the group had never been at all. “I have seen Ishan Kishan. They came to practise in front of all of us. We observed how they train and what we can incorporate in our own methods.”
Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game.
Professional Background
Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL).
Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism.
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital.
Key Areas of Coverage
Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes:
Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot).
Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton.
Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra.
Notable Recent Articles
"IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025)
"2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025)
"Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025)
"Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025)
"Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball"
You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More