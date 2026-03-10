IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans appoint Matthew Hayden as batting coach

Matthew Hayden was appointed as the batting coach of Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2026 season. (X)

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden appointed as the batting coach of the Gujarat Titans ahead of the forthcoming IPL 2026 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

Hayden takes over from Parthiv Patel who will continue in a role as the assistant coach of the franchise heading into their fourth season in the tournament. This will be the Australian batting legend’s first high-profile coaching stint in the IPL, having previously worked as a broadcaster in the league. Shortly after his retirement, Hayden had featured in three seasons in the IPL between 2008 and 2010, representing Chennai Super Kings.

Hayden has previously worked as a coach with Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup. A year later, he mentored the Pakistan side that went onto play the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.