IPL 2026, GT vs RR: Date, time, Playing XI, head-to-head, pitch report

IPL 2026 Today Match, GT vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus against Gujarat. (CREIMAS)

A buoyant Rajasthan Royals will take on a wounded Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the second match of Saturday’s double-header.

While the Titans were left to rue their middle-order instabilities yet again, Rajasthan have found a resurgent top-order with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge and Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer leading the pace battery.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2026 game:

GT vs RR Head-to-head

Total Matches: 8

Gujarat Titans won: 6

Rajasthan Royals won: 2

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The playing surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium has been known to provide a good batting track for the batters with the pitches being one with a higher proportion of red soil than black, which will allow the batters to play their shots. The red soil surface will offer free-flowing stroke play and true bounce as was seen during the recent T20 World Cup where extremely high scores in excess of 200 were frequented.