IPL 2026, GT vs RR: Date, time, Playing XI, head-to-head, pitch report

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A buoyant Rajasthan Royals will take on a wounded Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the second match of Saturday’s double-header.
While the Titans were left to rue their middle-order instabilities yet again, Rajasthan have found a resurgent top-order with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge and Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer leading the pace battery.
GT vs RR Head-to-head
Total Matches: 8
Gujarat Titans won: 6
Rajasthan Royals won: 2
The playing surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium has been known to provide a good batting track for the batters with the pitches being one with a higher proportion of red soil than black, which will allow the batters to play their shots. The red soil surface will offer free-flowing stroke play and true bounce as was seen during the recent T20 World Cup where extremely high scores in excess of 200 were frequented.
Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.
Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
GT vs RR IPL 2026 Live Streaming
Where to watch GT vs RR IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the GT vs RR IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.