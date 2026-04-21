IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Holders After GT vs MI Match

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians finally ended their winless run in rather stunning fashion, flattening the high-flying Gujarat Titans by a whopping 99 runs to leap three places up from the bottom of the table. Gujarat Titans had won three matches in a row before this and it had looked like they were on top for much of the Mumbai Indians innings with the latter batting first.

However, Tilak Varma first turned the tide by smashing over 80 runs in the last six overs and finishing unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls. Even then, MI had only 200 to defend which has proven to be a rather par score this season. It was young Ashwani Kumar who shone for them after that taking four huge wickets. Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner also took two wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah finally got his first wicket of the season. Incidentally, he struck with the very first ball of the innings.