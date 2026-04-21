IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Holders After GT vs MI Match

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians finally ended their winless run in rather stunning fashion, flattening the high-flying Gujarat Titans by a whopping 99 runs to leap three places up from the bottom of the table. Gujarat Titans had won three matches in a row before this and it had looked like they were on top for much of the Mumbai Indians innings with the latter batting first.
However, Tilak Varma first turned the tide by smashing over 80 runs in the last six overs and finishing unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls. Even then, MI had only 200 to defend which has proven to be a rather par score this season. It was young Ashwani Kumar who shone for them after that taking four huge wickets. Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner also took two wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah finally got his first wicket of the season. Incidentally, he struck with the very first ball of the innings.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1.420
|11
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.171
|8
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.889
|8
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0.566
|6
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.310
|6
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|-0.821
|6
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0.067
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.780
|4
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-1.173
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|1
|5
|1
|-0.879
|3
(IPL points table updated after GT vs MI)
There were no changes in the top five of the Orange Cap table after GT vs MI.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|6
|283
|144.38
|2
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|265
|151.42
|3
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|247
|157.32
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|6
|246
|236.53
|5
|
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|6
|230
|212.96
(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs MI game)
Prasidh Krishna jumped back to second spot after GT’s match vs MI.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|6
|13
|9.73
|2
|Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|6
|12
|9.91
|3
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|6
|11
|8.59
|4
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|10
|8.33
|5
|Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
|6
|10
|9.50
(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs MI game)
Stung by Kagiso Rabada, reeling at 46 for 3 after the Powerplay and staring down the barrel of a fifth successive defeat that would have left major question marks hanging over the rest of their season, Mumbai Indians needed a special individual display to drag them out of their funk on Monday. Tilak Varma stood and delivered.
The 23-year-old went from struggling to middling to phenomenal in an innings that may well have turned around his team’s campaign. He hit a maiden IPL hundred with a huge late surge – going from 17 off 20 balls to finish on an unbeaten 101 from 46 – to rescue his side and lead them to a 99-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Questions over squad balance may linger for both teams – Mumbai’s lack of clarity on their best XI and Gujarat’s over-reliance on a select few – but Monday’s victory was a much-needed reprieve for the five-time champions. (READ MORE.)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.