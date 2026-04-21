IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Holders After GT vs MI Match

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Check the latest standings after the Gujarat titans vs Mumbai Indians match, the orange cap holders list, the purple cap holder for 2026, and the players with the most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 21, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after GT vs MIIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after GT vs MI (BCCI/Creimas Photo)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians finally ended their winless run in rather stunning fashion, flattening the high-flying Gujarat Titans by a whopping 99 runs to leap three places up from the bottom of the table. Gujarat Titans had won three matches in a row before this and it had looked like they were on top for much of the Mumbai Indians innings with the latter batting first.

However, Tilak Varma first turned the tide by smashing over 80 runs in the last six overs and finishing unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls. Even then, MI had only 200 to defend which has proven to be a rather par score this season. It was young Ashwani Kumar who shone for them after that taking four huge wickets. Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner also took two wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah finally got his first wicket of the season. Incidentally, he struck with the very first ball of the innings.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 1.420 11
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 1.171 8
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 0 0.566 6
5 Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 0 0.310 6
6 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 -0.821 6
7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0.067 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 -0.780 4
9 Lucknow Super Giants 6 2 4 0 -1.173 4
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 -0.879 3

(IPL points table updated after GT vs MI)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There were no changes in the top five of the Orange Cap table after GT vs MI.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 6 283 144.38
2 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 265 151.42
3
Virat Kohli (RCB)
 6 247 157.32
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 6 246 236.53
5
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
 6 230 212.96

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs MI game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Prasidh Krishna jumped back to second spot after GT’s match vs MI.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 6 13 9.73
2 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 12 9.91
3 Prince Yadav (LSG) 6 11 8.59
4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
 6 10 8.33
5 Ravi Bishnoi (RR) 6 10 9.50

(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs MI game)

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IPL Yesterday Match Summary (GT vs MI)

Stung by Kagiso Rabada, reeling at 46 for 3 after the Powerplay and staring down the barrel of a fifth successive defeat that would have left major question marks hanging over the rest of their season, Mumbai Indians needed a special individual display to drag them out of their funk on Monday. Tilak Varma stood and delivered.

The 23-year-old went from struggling to middling to phenomenal in an innings that may well have turned around his team’s campaign. He hit a maiden IPL hundred with a huge late surge – going from 17 off 20 balls to finish on an unbeaten 101 from 46 – to rescue his side and lead them to a 99-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Questions over squad balance may linger for both teams – Mumbai’s lack of clarity on their best XI and Gujarat’s over-reliance on a select few – but Monday’s victory was a much-needed reprieve for the five-time champions. (READ MORE.) 

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